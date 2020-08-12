CSS problem, Binary tree scatter at the bottom

HTML & CSS
Hello friends,

I am working on a MLM Project & have a binary tree which is being generated from my database. The tree legs appear well at the top but scatter at the bottom. At the top, the left leg is showing on the left and the right leg on the right, which is ok. But at the bottom, the left leg is showing at the top of the right leg. I think the problem is with my css.

<style type="text/css">
* {margin: 0; padding: 0;}


.tree li a:hover, .tree li a:hover+ul li a
{
	margin-right:100px
}
.leftnode > ul > li > a
{
	background-color:whitesmoke;
}
.rightnode >  ul > li > a
{
	background-color:orange;
}
.tree ul {
	padding-top: 20px; position: relative;f
	
	transition: all 0.5s;
	-webkit-transition: all 0.5s;
	-moz-transition: all 0.5s;
}

li.child 
{
	width:50%
}

.tree li {
	float: left; text-align: center;
	list-style-type: none;
	position: relative;
	padding: 20px 5px 0 5px;
   
	transition: all 0.5s;
	-webkit-transition: all 0.5s;
	-moz-transition: all 0.5s;
}

.child
{
    /* width:30%;
    min-width:500px; */
}

/*We will use ::before and ::after to draw the connectors*/

.tree li::before, .tree li::after{
	content: '';
	position: absolute; top: 0; right: 50%;
	border-top: 1px solid #ccc;
	width: 50%; height: 20px;
}
.tree li::after{
	right: auto; left: 50%;
	border-left: 1px solid #ccc;
}

/*We need to remove left-right connectors from elements without 
any siblings*/
.tree li:only-child::after, .tree li:only-child::before {
	display: none;
}

/*Remove space from the top of single children*/
.tree li:only-child{ padding-top: 0;}

/*Remove left connector from first child and 
right connector from last child*/
.tree li:first-child::before, .tree li:last-child::after{
	border: 0 none;
}
/*Adding back the vertical connector to the last nodes*/
.tree li:last-child::before{
	border-right: 1px solid #ccc;
	border-radius: 0 5px 0 0;
	-webkit-border-radius: 0 5px 0 0;
	-moz-border-radius: 0 5px 0 0;
}
.tree li:first-child::after{
	border-radius: 5px 0 0 0;
	-webkit-border-radius: 5px 0 0 0;
	-moz-border-radius: 5px 0 0 0;
}

/*Time to add downward connectors from parents*/
.tree ul ul::before{
	content: '';
	position: absolute; top: 0; left: 50%;
	border-left: 1px solid #ccc;
	width: 0; height: 20px;
}

.tree li a{
	border: 1px solid #ccc;
	padding: 5px 10px;
	text-decoration: none;
	color: #666;
	font-family: arial, verdana, tahoma;
	font-size: 11px;
	display: inline-block;
	
	border-radius: 5px;
	-webkit-border-radius: 5px;
	-moz-border-radius: 5px;
	
	transition: all 0.5s;
	-webkit-transition: all 0.5s;
	-moz-transition: all 0.5s;
}

/*Time for some hover effects*/
/*We will apply the hover effect the the lineage of the element also*/
.tree li a:hover, .tree li a:hover+ul li a {
	background: #c8e4f8; color: #000; border: 1px solid #94a0b4;
}
/*Connector styles on hover*/
.tree li a:hover+ul li::after, 
.tree li a:hover+ul li::before, 
.tree li a:hover+ul::before, 
.tree li a:hover+ul ul::before{
	border-color:  #94a0b4;
}
</style>```

Please help. Thanks a million
I think the problem is more likely the width of your viewport being too small to contain a binary tree that wide.

How deep and wide is your tree?

Please provide the generated html that goes with that CSS so we can test. (i.e. View source from browser and then copy and paste generated html).

It does look like you have to much data to fit in the allocated space as mentioned by @m_hutley above .

the depth is infinity. but i don’t thing anyone can get to 200 levels.

the tree was generated from mysql database table using php. @m_hutley or is there a way i can make the width expand to take the width? even if it will be in an iframe or whatever where i can scroll left and right to see the expanded tree?

thanks greatly.

After your php is parsed a browser only gets html so I was hoping to get your generated html from view source so that I could play around with it. :slight_smile:

Without html I won’t be much help here I’m afraid.

Would you like the thread moved to php instead ?

Thanks @PaulOB


<div class='tree'>

<ul>
<li><a href="#">greatest2020</a>
			<ul>
		<li class="child">
			<a href="#">Okechukwu</a>
			        <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Pendy</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Chichi</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Olumichael2000</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Endykay</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">ngsally</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Greatman</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Alex2020</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Onu4cash</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Kikiomuwaha</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">chinyere2020</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Aforeal 3</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Benchy</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Chizaramekpere</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Frankgreen</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Uchechi2020</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Oluba4real</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Momo-A</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Maymowisk</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Vickybilly</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">bluebird</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Fancy</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Blue</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Purple</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">gladstone</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Prettymoney</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Prettymoney01</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Gladstone1</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Gladstone2</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Lynben</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Ndisuccesss</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Charles E</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Obong1</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Obong3</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Ofonmbuk</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Obong2</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Ubonchristy</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Udeme2020</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Amwatin</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Esedoc</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Jephorneph</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Urujava2020</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">LadyN</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Kayden02</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Zalvis</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Fortuneheaven</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Fortuneheaven1</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Fortuneheaven2</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Gladstone3</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Tones021</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Roseben</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Akpan2020</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Roseben1</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">vickyudom</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Lynben01</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Verojava</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Bestgiftdon1</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Bestgiftdon2</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Charles Ako</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">John P</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Casefried2020</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Alvintone</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Emygirl</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Bestgiftdon3</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Vinesalem2013</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Ritaeffiong2016</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Sweetjoe</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Maria Afangideh</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Utidon</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Utidon1</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">arkway</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Lawrence2020</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Onyibe</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">John2020</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Caroline c.</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Priscamoore</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Lilchrist</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Frankmoore</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">De Eagle</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">endysol</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Brownie</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Harryberry</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Bosslady</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Ngogirl</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
    		</li>
			<li class="child">
			<a href="#">ifybest2020</a>
			        <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">vcc2020</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">bewise</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">generations</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">nevvie</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Ahiabalink24</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Testimoneny2020</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Ritagold</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Excelqueen</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Comfort4real</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Badike</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">chikamso</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Tesma478</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Felisco</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Adakuokeke</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Seedroyal</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">greatest202001</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Okoro4cash</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Rawfusion</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Greatest202002</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Greatest202003</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Vickybelly2</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Handofgod</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Handofgod1</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Handofgod2</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Handofgod3</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">onyeamuma</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Warriors</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Aka4millioniar</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Aforealthree</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">fessy</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">friday2020</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">beauty2020</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Baseman</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Promise</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">josephine2020</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Seedroyal2</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Hazelnut</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Sylviagold</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Steve</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Ujubest4cash</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Jennyjava</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Obi4cash</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Nkybaby</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Ehi2020</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Glory2020</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Nancy2020</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Nuelamario</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Caroleke</a>
                            <ul>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">favour2020</a>
                                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Tobe2020</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
                            <li class="child"><a href="#">Oge2020</a>
                                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
                    </li>
              
        </ul>  
    		</li>
	</ul>
</li>
</ul>
   </div>