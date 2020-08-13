CSS problem, Binary tree scatter at the bottom

Hello friends,
I am working on a MLM Project & have a binary tree which is being generated from my database. The tree legs appear well at the top but scatter at the bottom. At the top, the left leg is showing on the left and the right leg on the right, which is ok. But at the bottom, the left leg is showing at the top of the right leg. I think the problem is with my css.
<style type="text/css">
* {margin: 0; padding: 0;}
.tree li a:hover, .tree li a:hover+ul li a
{
margin-right:100px
}
.leftnode > ul > li > a
{
background-color:whitesmoke;
}
.rightnode > ul > li > a
{
background-color:orange;
}
.tree ul {
padding-top: 20px; position: relative;f
transition: all 0.5s;
-webkit-transition: all 0.5s;
-moz-transition: all 0.5s;
}
li.child
{
width:50%
}
.tree li {
float: left; text-align: center;
list-style-type: none;
position: relative;
padding: 20px 5px 0 5px;
transition: all 0.5s;
-webkit-transition: all 0.5s;
-moz-transition: all 0.5s;
}
.child
{
/* width:30%;
min-width:500px; */
}
/*We will use ::before and ::after to draw the connectors*/
.tree li::before, .tree li::after{
content: '';
position: absolute; top: 0; right: 50%;
border-top: 1px solid #ccc;
width: 50%; height: 20px;
}
.tree li::after{
right: auto; left: 50%;
border-left: 1px solid #ccc;
}
/*We need to remove left-right connectors from elements without
any siblings*/
.tree li:only-child::after, .tree li:only-child::before {
display: none;
}
/*Remove space from the top of single children*/
.tree li:only-child{ padding-top: 0;}
/*Remove left connector from first child and
right connector from last child*/
.tree li:first-child::before, .tree li:last-child::after{
border: 0 none;
}
/*Adding back the vertical connector to the last nodes*/
.tree li:last-child::before{
border-right: 1px solid #ccc;
border-radius: 0 5px 0 0;
-webkit-border-radius: 0 5px 0 0;
-moz-border-radius: 0 5px 0 0;
}
.tree li:first-child::after{
border-radius: 5px 0 0 0;
-webkit-border-radius: 5px 0 0 0;
-moz-border-radius: 5px 0 0 0;
}
/*Time to add downward connectors from parents*/
.tree ul ul::before{
content: '';
position: absolute; top: 0; left: 50%;
border-left: 1px solid #ccc;
width: 0; height: 20px;
}
.tree li a{
border: 1px solid #ccc;
padding: 5px 10px;
text-decoration: none;
color: #666;
font-family: arial, verdana, tahoma;
font-size: 11px;
display: inline-block;
border-radius: 5px;
-webkit-border-radius: 5px;
-moz-border-radius: 5px;
transition: all 0.5s;
-webkit-transition: all 0.5s;
-moz-transition: all 0.5s;
}
/*Time for some hover effects*/
/*We will apply the hover effect the the lineage of the element also*/
.tree li a:hover, .tree li a:hover+ul li a {
background: #c8e4f8; color: #000; border: 1px solid #94a0b4;
}
/*Connector styles on hover*/
.tree li a:hover+ul li::after,
.tree li a:hover+ul li::before,
.tree li a:hover+ul::before,
.tree li a:hover+ul ul::before{
border-color: #94a0b4;
}
</style>```
Please help. Thanks a million