CSS pixels and resolution of content in a browser

wake689: wake689: Is the answer, “yes, it can be, if the site is coded in a certain way”

No you cant change the 2560 x 1440 max size. Your 4K monitor maps 1.5 of it’s device pixels to 1 css pixel. 1.5 x 2560 = 3840. That means you get a sharper picture.

My phone for example (which I’m typing on) is 720 device pixels but only displays at 360px. That means 2 device pixels are mapped to 1 px.

You can’t change the density. You work with the 2560 etc but double density images and videos will be sharper.

At least that’s how I think it works