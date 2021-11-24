CSS pixels and resolution of content in a browser

My 4k monitor has a resolution of 3840px x 2160px. In Chrome it shows a CSS resolution of 2560 x 1440.
If I play, for instance, a 4K video on YouTube, because it is being displayed in a browser does that mean I will only see it at 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution? Or do CSS pixels only refer to the pixels used in CSS layout?
Probably the best bet is to check out this article which outlines what CSS resolution vs device resolution vs density resolution means.
They do a great job.
Thank you for that. That (and the following article) is quite a read. So I see that what content you are served can be determined, to some extent, by the CSS of the site. But I may be being thick here - I still don’t understand if it is possible for a browser to display a 3840px x 2160px video at that resolution on my screen or whether it will only get shown at 2560 x 1440?
Is the answer, “yes, it can be, if the site is coded in a certain way”?
No you cant change the 2560 x 1440 max size. Your 4K monitor maps 1.5 of it’s device pixels to 1 css pixel. 1.5 x 2560 = 3840. That means you get a sharper picture.
My phone for example (which I’m typing on) is 720 device pixels but only displays at 360px. That means 2 device pixels are mapped to 1 px.
You can’t change the density. You work with the 2560 etc but double density images and videos will be sharper.
At least that’s how I think it works
I’m being thick here. Not quite sure what you mean by this bit? Are you saying that even though a 3840 pixel width image/video will be downscaled to 2560 pixels it will appear sharper than a 2560 pixel width image/video?
Basically yes.
If you have an image that is 640px natively and you set its display size to 320px then on double density screens you get 2 image pixels mapped to one pixel giving a sharper image.
I think this article explains it better.
http://www.espn.com/adspecs/guidelines/en/double-density.html
You can change the display resolution (in CSS pixels) via right click on desktop (Windows 10 at least).