CSS pixels and resolution of content in a browser

My 4k monitor has a resolution of 3840px x 2160px. In Chrome it shows a CSS resolution of 2560 x 1440.
If I play, for instance, a 4K video on YouTube, because it is being displayed in a browser does that mean I will only see it at 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution? Or do CSS pixels only refer to the pixels used in CSS layout?
Probably the best bet is to check out this article which outlines what CSS resolution vs device resolution vs density resolution means.
Thank you for that. That (and the following article) is quite a read. So I see that what content you are served can be determined, to some extent, by the CSS of the site. But I may be being thick here - I still don’t understand if it is possible for a browser to display a 3840px x 2160px video at that resolution on my screen or whether it will only get shown at 2560 x 1440?
Is the answer, “yes, it can be, if the site is coded in a certain way”?