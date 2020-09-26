CSS-only parallax effect

That parallax is a complicated effect but basically it changes the perspective of the image to 3d and rotates it on the z-axis which means that as you scroll up the image doesn’t appear to scroll at the same rate as other content due to the fact that the image is angled away from you and its perspective is fixed at the centre. The image then needs to be scaled up otherwise it wouldn’t fill the area required.

However there is a problem in ios where that technique no longer works.

CSS-Tricks – 27 Nov 19 iOS 13 Broke the Classic Pure CSS Parallax Technique | CSS-Tricks I know. You hate parallax. You know what we should hate more? When things that used to work on the web stop working without any clear warning or idea why.

Gandalf: Gandalf: ’m trying to figure out how to make some sections less than 100vh high.

You can make some sections 50vh high but it won’t look as effective.

.section2{min-height:50vh}

This old article explains the technique much better than I did but is still quite complicated to grasp