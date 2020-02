CSS - Non-immediate sibling?

I know there’s an Adjacent Sibling combinator.

I know there’s a General Sibling combinator.

Is there a means by which to apply the following using CSS:

For a given set of sibling DIV’s with some attribute “data-num”, with a sibling INPUT with a given value such that it matches one of the data-num’s of the DIV’s, apply a CSS styling to that DIV and all antecedent sibling DIVs. (or, obviously, to all subsequent siblings and not the current value.)