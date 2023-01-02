CSS Modal Options

What CSS methods are available to display a modal? What are the pros and cons?

Requirement

I want the modal to display some of the same elements, including an image, that are on the page when the modal isn’t open, as well as some elements which are hidden when the modal isn’t open.

Want to avoid repeating content in the HTML file.

My page will contain multiple identical siblings, each which will display a modal on click. Only one modal at a time.

Should work nice with a mobile device or desktop.

No bootstrap or other external libs.

Target method

This method puts the modal content into a targeted div which is hidden when not active, using the :not(:target) pseudoclasses. It uses display: flex to display the modal, tho’ i dont quite understand how the flex helps. I don’t understand the relationship between the "modal" div and the "modal__window" div.

Here’s another target example. Not sure if it’s different in any essential way.

Checkbox method

This method uses the hidden checkbox hack. It uses the :checked state of the checkbox to show the modal. I’m curious about doing it with radio buttons, since we only want to allow one modal at a time. This method uses fig and figcaption , altho it seems fig, figcaption might be intended where the caption contains different information than the fig. It uses content: attr to avoid duplicate content in the HTML – not sure if that can work for image.

This method seems a variation on the checkbox method. Not sure if it differs in any essential way from the above.

Some very nice JS-free work here, apparently using radio buttons. My current favorite.

Accessible method

This method allows user to open the modal via keyboard. It’s said to be semantic. However, it appears to depend on JS, which i’d like to avoid if possible.

Dialog method

This one uses the dialog element. Can it be used without JS?

Can any of the above methods be simplified or improved? Any other methods?