CSS Media Query strange overiding issue

Hi guys,
why is first media query is firing while it should fire the second one?
/* width 1280-1920 */
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) and (max-width: 1919px) {
.wd-slide-bg{
background-size: 100% 630px !important;
background-position: top center !important;
}
#slider_col_left_antler {
background-size: 100% 632px !important;
background-position: top center !important;
}
}
/*width 1280-1920 and height 900*/
@media screen and (min-width: 1280px) and (max-width: 1919px) and (min-height: 900px) and (max-height: 900px) {
.wd-slide-bg{
background-size: 100% 500px !important;
background-position: top center !important;
}
#slider_col_left_antler {
background-size: 100% 500px !important;
background-position: top center !important;
}
}
Chrome Inspect