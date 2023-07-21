CSS Media Query strange overiding issue

Hi guys,

why is first media query is firing while it should fire the second one?

/* width 1280-1920 */ @media screen and (min-width: 1280px) and (max-width: 1919px) { .wd-slide-bg{ background-size: 100% 630px !important; background-position: top center !important; } #slider_col_left_antler { background-size: 100% 632px !important; background-position: top center !important; } } /*width 1280-1920 and height 900*/ @media screen and (min-width: 1280px) and (max-width: 1919px) and (min-height: 900px) and (max-height: 900px) { .wd-slide-bg{ background-size: 100% 500px !important; background-position: top center !important; } #slider_col_left_antler { background-size: 100% 500px !important; background-position: top center !important; } }

Chrome Inspect