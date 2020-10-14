CSS math function clamp()

Hi, I’ve got a situation where I need some heading text to scale it’s font-size from 540px to 750px viewport widths.
The CSS clamp() function does just what I need. However I’m concerned about browser support for it as it looks like it just gained support for current ios safari and android (chrome and FF) within the past few months.
It seems a little to risky to use it right away.
I am able to do what I need with min/max media queries at the expense of a couple of extra lines of CSS. I’ll be using two media queries anyways for other elements on the page.
Am I correct in thinking that I should hold off on using clamp() for now?
Here’s a test case using clamp and min/max queries that produce the same results.
<!doctype HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Fluid Heading Text</title>
<style>
body {margin:0;text-align:center}
header, .fluid {
width:100%;
max-width:900px;
margin:2em auto;
border:1px solid;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
/* default font size */
.clamp h1, .fluid h1 {
font-size: 36px;
}
@media all and (max-width: 750px) {
header, .fluid {background: orange;}
.clamp h1 {
font-size: clamp(24px, 4.8vw, 36px);
}
}
/* Fluid font-size */
@media all and (min-width: 541px) and (max-width: 750px) {
.fluid h1 {
font-size: 4.8vw;
}
}
/* Define min font size */
@media all and (max-width: 540px) {
header, .fluid {background: yellow;}
.fluid h1 {
font-size: 24px;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Fluid heading text from 540px to 750px viewport widths</h1>
<header class="clamp">
<h1>This fluid text is 4.8vw with font-size: clamp</h1>
</header>
<div class="fluid">
<h1>This text is 4.8vw with min/max media queries</h1>
</div>
</body>
</html>