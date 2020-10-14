CSS math function clamp()

Hi, I’ve got a situation where I need some heading text to scale it’s font-size from 540px to 750px viewport widths.

The CSS clamp() function does just what I need. However I’m concerned about browser support for it as it looks like it just gained support for current ios safari and android (chrome and FF) within the past few months.

It seems a little to risky to use it right away.

I am able to do what I need with min/max media queries at the expense of a couple of extra lines of CSS. I’ll be using two media queries anyways for other elements on the page.

Am I correct in thinking that I should hold off on using clamp() for now?

Here’s a test case using clamp and min/max queries that produce the same results.