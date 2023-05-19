CSS looks different in FF over other browsers

This code seems to do well in Edge and Chrome. But in FireFox, the container at times doesn’t have the same look and the menu items can overflow outside the container - but again, only in FF.

If I recall, FF has certain issues like this unlike the other browsers.

Any suggestions to a fix would be appreciated.

BODY { font-size : 12px; color : #414141; line-height : 17px; font-family : verdana, sans-serif; } TD { font-size : 12px; color : #414141; line-height : 17px; font-family : verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: 300; } SELECT { font-size : 12px; color : #414141; line-height : 17px; font-family : verdana, sans-serif; } P { font-size : 12px; color : #414141; line-height : 17px; font-family : verdana, sans-serif; } A:link { color : #1e5186; text-decoration : underline; } A:visited { color : #1e5186; text-decoration : underline; } A:hover { color : indianred; } .ULContainer { width : 172px; } .MenuItem { font-size : 11px; font-weight:600; line-height : 14px; font-family : Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; } .body { font-weight : normal; font-size : 12px; color : #414141; line-height : 17px; font-family : Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; } .nav { font-weight : bold; font-size : 11px; color : #1e5186; line-height : 13px; font-family : Geneva, Arial, Helvetica, san-serif; text-decoration : none; } A.nav:link { text-decoration : underline; } A.nav:visited { text-decoration : underline; } A.nav:hover { color : #dda100; text-decoration : underline; } A.topLink:link { text-decoration : none; } A.topLink:visited { text-decoration : none; } A.topLink:hover { color : indianred; text-decoration : underline; } .MenuHead { padding-right : 0; padding-left : 5px; font-weight : bold; font-size : 10px; padding-bottom : 5px; color : #ffffff; line-height : normal; padding-top : 5px; font-family : Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; background-color : #00008b; text-align : left; } .MenuBullet { padding-right : 0; list-style : square; padding-left : 0; font-size : 12px; padding-bottom : 0; margin-left : 0; color : #00008b; line-height : 12px; padding-top : 0; font-family : Arial, Verdana, Helvetica, sans-serif; } .MenuBullet_ff { padding-right : 0; list-style : square; padding-left : 0; font-size : 12px; padding-bottom : 0; margin-left : 0; color : #00008b; line-height : 12px; padding-top : 0; font-family : Arial, Verdana, Helvetica, sans-serif; } .ULContainerInner { width : 172px; height:250px; background-color : #c4d7dd; } .ULContainer UL { clear : both; margin : 8px 5px 5px 20px; } ul {margin-left: 0; padding-left: 0;} td {vertical-align:top;}

Same problem if I use 100% rather than fixed: