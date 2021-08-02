CSS / JS Grid Masonry not working on first loading

Use the document ready of jquery to delay the script initialising until everything is loaded.
jQuery( document ).ready(function() {
// insert masonry initialisation here
});
e.g. That script would look like this when in the head section.
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery.imagesloaded/4.1.1/imagesloaded.pkgd.min.js"></script>
<script>
jQuery(window).on('load', function() {
new JCaption('img.caption');
});
// document ready inserted here
jQuery(document).ready(function () {
// insert masonry initialisation here
function resizeGridItem(item) {
grid = document.getElementsByClassName("grid")[0];
rowHeight = parseInt(
window.getComputedStyle(grid).getPropertyValue("grid-auto-rows")
);
rowGap = parseInt(
window.getComputedStyle(grid).getPropertyValue("grid-row-gap")
);
rowSpan = Math.ceil(
(item.querySelector(".content").getBoundingClientRect().height + rowGap) /
(rowHeight + rowGap)
);
item.style.gridRowEnd = "span " + rowSpan;
}
function resizeAllGridItems() {
allItems = document.getElementsByClassName("item");
for (x = 0; x < allItems.length; x++) {
resizeGridItem(allItems[x]);
}
}
function resizeInstance(instance) {
item = instance.elements[0];
resizeGridItem(item);
}
window.onload = resizeAllGridItems();
window.addEventListener("resize", resizeAllGridItems);
allItems = document.getElementsByClassName("item");
for (x = 0; x < allItems.length; x++) {
imagesLoaded(allItems[x], resizeInstance);
}
});
</script>