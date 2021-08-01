CSS / JS Grid Masonry not working on first loading

JavaScript
,
#1

Hello,

am a completely novice in JS. Been trying to replicate the codepen:
CSS Grid Masonry
On my site here:
Test Website
However on first load, the layout will load broken. If you just play around with the width of the browser. The result will appear perfectly.

Thanks for any suggestion that can help me out.

#2

Personally, I think using JavaScript to control responsive design is kind of silly, when CSS is very capable of doing using media queries. I design for mobile first then use media queries and grids/flex for the larger screens.

Here’s an example of what I’m talking abouit

/* Approximately the size of a 1248px large display monitor */
@supports (grid-area: auto) {
  @media screen and (min-width: 78em) {
    .site {
      display: grid;
      grid-template-columns: 1fr minmax(23.4em, 54.6em);
      grid-template-areas: "header header" "nav nav" "main main" "sidebar sidebar" "footer footer";
      justify-content: center;
      width: 75em;
      margin: 0 auto; }

    .masthead {
      grid-area: header;
      background-image: url(../images/img-header-001pg.jpg);
      background-repeat: no-repeat; }

    .main {
      grid-area: main;
      font-size: 1.2em; }

    .sidebar {
      grid-area: sidebar;
      justify-content: center; } } }
#3

Did you include the ImagesLoaded JS ?

https://masonry.desandro.com/layout.html

In the settings:

Screenshot 2021-08-01 at 16.32.27
Screenshot 2021-08-01 at 16.32.271640×1774 135 KB

#4

@ Pepster64
Can you specify the HTML part please ?
Actually on the test site, the items are static. However I will need to apply this to dynamic items (which shows up with a wide range in height). This is why my only solution (I think) should be js

@ PaulOB
Hello, you are right. It’s now loading but no change.