CSS / JS Grid Masonry not working on first loading

Personally, I think using JavaScript to control responsive design is kind of silly, when CSS is very capable of doing using media queries. I design for mobile first then use media queries and grids/flex for the larger screens.
Here’s an example of what I’m talking abouit
/* Approximately the size of a 1248px large display monitor */
@supports (grid-area: auto) {
@media screen and (min-width: 78em) {
.site {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 1fr minmax(23.4em, 54.6em);
grid-template-areas: "header header" "nav nav" "main main" "sidebar sidebar" "footer footer";
justify-content: center;
width: 75em;
margin: 0 auto; }
.masthead {
grid-area: header;
background-image: url(../images/img-header-001pg.jpg);
background-repeat: no-repeat; }
.main {
grid-area: main;
font-size: 1.2em; }
.sidebar {
grid-area: sidebar;
justify-content: center; } } }