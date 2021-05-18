Css issue when loading the site

Here is my site https://www.what-really-counts.com/.
When loading there is a video which loads properly but the problem is it shows extra white space at bottom when scrolling in mobile devices . The problem only shows up in mobile devices. Can someone help me

Screenshot_20210216-011817_Chrome
Screenshot_20210216-011817_Chrome1080×1920 72.9 KB
identify the problem.

You have a class added to the body called .page which has 60px padding bottom and his gives the little scroll on mobile.

Screen Shot 2021-02-15 at 20.30.26
Screen Shot 2021-02-15 at 20.30.261044×659 183 KB

I suggest you remove the padding in your media query for smaller screen.

