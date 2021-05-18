Css issue when loading the site

Here is my site https://www.what-really-counts.com/.
When loading there is a video which loads properly but the problem is it shows extra white space at bottom when scrolling in mobile devices . The problem only shows up in mobile devices. Can someone help me
You have a class added to the body called .page which has 60px padding bottom and his gives the little scroll on mobile.
I suggest you remove the padding in your media query for smaller screen.
