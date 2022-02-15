CSS infinite logo horizontal scroll issues

Hi i’m trying to build a pure CSS infinite brand wheel scroller. I am having a few issues with logo spacing, preventing the logos overlapping with each other and ‘on load’ the logos starting off screen and you have to wait for them to scroll into scope.

I saw a really cool cheat online with the animation where you add a delay and apply it to the secondary logo wheel which helps give off the infinite scrolling illusion.

My HTML:

<div class="container"> <div class="brand-wheel"> <div class="brand-slide"> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/0000FF"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/FF0000"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/024ah"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/735CDD"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/C8E087"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/2274A5"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/E6AF2E"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/B33951"> </div> </div> <div class="brand-slide delay"> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/0000FF"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/FF0000"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/024ah"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/735CDD"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/C8E087"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/2274A5"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/E6AF2E"> </div> <div class="logo-div"> <img alt="#" src="https://via.placeholder.com/150/B33951"> </div> </div> </div> </div>

My Css:

@keyframes fade-in { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } .container { border-bottom: 1px solid black } .brand-wheel { flex-direction: row; align-items: center; display: flex; overflow: hidden; position: relative; height: 100px; --animationspeed: 45s; --animationdelay: calc( var(--animationspeed) / 2 ); } .brand-wheel::before { position: absolute; background-image: linear-gradient(to right,rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); content: ''; height: 100%; width: 5%; z-index: 2; pointer-events: none; } .brand-wheel::after{ position: absolute; background-image: linear-gradient(to left,rgba(255,255,255,1) 0%,rgba(255,255,255,0) 100%); content: ''; height: 100%; width: 5%; z-index: 2; pointer-events: none; right: 0; } .brand-slide { flex-shrink: 0; position: absolute; animation-name: slidelogo; animation-duration: var(--animationspeed); animation-timing-function: linear; animation-iteration-count: infinite; width: 100%; display: flex; justify-content: space-around; } .brand-slide.delay { transform: translateX(100%); animation-name: slidelogo; animation-delay: var(--animationdelay); } .brand-wheel:hover .brand-slide { animation-play-state: paused; } .logo-div { display: inline-flex; align-self: center; animation: fade-in 0.5s cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.03, 0.515, 0.955) forwards; padding: 0 20px 0 20px; } @keyframes slidelogo { from { transform: translateX(100%); } to { transform: translateX(-100%); } }

If you play with the codepen preview window size you can see what i’m having issues with.

Live Demo: CSS Infinite Scroller (codepen.io)

Am i using the ‘transform’ incorrectly? Would love to see what i’m doing incorrectly. Thanks very much