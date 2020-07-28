[CSS] How to adjust a picture's position

Hello, guys!
I want to adjust a picture’s position like this, could you please tell me how to rewrite my code?
My code:
<table cellpadding="5" cellspacing="8" border="0" width="100%" class="fs14">
<tbody>
<div class="member-avatar" style="with:180;float:right">
<?php echo GetAvatar($ResultUserInfo[0]["ID"], $ResultUserInfo[0]["UserName"], 'large'); ?>
<?php //echo $ResultUserInfo[0]["ID"]; ?>
<?php //echo $ResultUserInfo[0]["UserName"]; ?>
</div>
<tr>
<td width="180" align="right">顾问名</td>
<td width="auto" align="left"><?php echo $ResultUserInfo1[0]["RealLastName"];
if($ResultUserInfo1[0]["Sex"]== 1){echo '先生';}
else{echo '女士';}?>
</td></tr>
<tr>
<td width="180" align="right">顾问资质</td>
<td width="auto" align="left"><?php echo $ResultUserInfo1[0]["TheCountry"];
echo $ResultUserInfo1[0]["TheDegree"]?>
</td></tr>
<tr>
<td width="180" align="right">咨询内容</td>
<td width="auto" align="left"><?php echo $ResultUserInfo1[0]["TheCountry"].'留学';?>
</td></tr>
<tr>
<td width="180" align="right">咨询单价</td>
<td width="auto" align="left"><?php echo '元半小时';?>
</td></tr>
<tr>
<td width="180" align="right">咨询日期</td>
</td></tr>
<tr>
<td width="180" align="right">咨询时间</td>
</td></tr>
<tr>
<td width="180" align="right" style="vertical-align: top;">咨询问题</td>
<td width="auto" align="left"><textarea class="w300 h160" name="UserIntro" placeholder="请写出想要咨询的问题概要，以便顾问提前准备。"></textarea></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>