CSS :hover with background-image not working

Hello.

I have this css code:

.button {

width: 928px;

padding: 15px;

background: midnightblue;

font-family: inter !important;

border: none;

color: white;

font-weight: 300;

font-size: 15px;

border-radius: 7px;

margin-bottom: 35px;

}

.button:hover {

  background-image: linear-gradient(to right top, #2525a7, #222299, #1f1f8b, #1c1c7d, #191970);

  transition: 1s;

}

For some reason, the transition property is not being used. It changes the background to the gradient without a transition.

Any solution? Thank you!

I don’t think transitioning background-image is supported.
A workaround would be to transition the opacity of a pseudo element with the background.

Okay. Thank you!

Is it possible to use transition with background-image to background-image?

You would need the property set in both selectors, or there is nothing to transition from.
But I’m still not sure it’s properly supported for background-image, though I think it may be inconsistent across browsers.

I have tried this with gradients as background-image, and didn’t work out.

Okay. Thanks! I’ll just do flat colors.

@Liamgrossman you’re welcome.

