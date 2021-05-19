CSS :hover with background-image not working

Hello.
I have this css code:
.button {
width: 928px;
padding: 15px;
background: midnightblue;
font-family: inter !important;
border: none;
color: white;
font-weight: 300;
font-size: 15px;
border-radius: 7px;
margin-bottom: 35px;
}
.button:hover {
background-image: linear-gradient(to right top, #2525a7, #222299, #1f1f8b, #1c1c7d, #191970);
transition: 1s;
}
For some reason, the transition property is not being used. It changes the background to the gradient without a transition.
Any solution? Thank you!