CSS :hover with background-image not working

Hello.

I have this css code:

.button { width: 928px; padding: 15px; background: midnightblue; font-family: inter !important; border: none; color: white; font-weight: 300; font-size: 15px; border-radius: 7px; margin-bottom: 35px; }

.button:hover { background-image: linear-gradient(to right top, #2525a7, #222299, #1f1f8b, #1c1c7d, #191970); transition: 1s; }

For some reason, the transition property is not being used. It changes the background to the gradient without a transition.

Any solution? Thank you!