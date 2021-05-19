CSS :hover with background-image not working

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello.

I have this css code:

.button {

width: 928px;

padding: 15px;

background: midnightblue;

font-family: inter !important;

border: none;

color: white;

font-weight: 300;

font-size: 15px;

border-radius: 7px;

margin-bottom: 35px;

}

.button:hover {

  background-image: linear-gradient(to right top, #2525a7, #222299, #1f1f8b, #1c1c7d, #191970);

  transition: 1s;

}

For some reason, the transition property is not being used. It changes the background to the gradient without a transition.

Any solution? Thank you!