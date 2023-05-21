CSS Hover, text changing on mouseover

That’s setting the link text to be bold on hover. I’m not sure whether it’s viable for you to change that, given that it affects various elements, so you may prefer to override it. It looks like you’re using a framework, though, so you have to be careful where you make the change. I don’t work with frameworks, so I can’t reliably advise, but if you have access to the HTML, you could perhaps add a special class and undo the bold. Still, it seems weird to have a site-wide rule that says a link should turn bold on hover.
Do you have access to the HTML? Or is there an editor interface you’re using to build this? (I had a little look at the software you’re using.)
The paragraph is wrapped with a link, so obviously if you can remove that link, that would be the ideal:
<a class="btn btn-ked">
<p align="left">
This site is a 30 year work in progress
of the Kennerly, Kenerly, Kennerley and Kenerley families.
You must register and be approved for access.
Thanks for visiting, Kedrick Kenerly
</p>
</a>
Okay. Did you try editing the HTML? You just need to change this (in login-page.phtml):
<a class="btn btn-ked"><p align="left">This site is a 30 year work in progress of the Kennerly, Kenerly, Kennerley and Kenerley families. You must register and be approved for access. Thanks for visiting, Kedrick Kenerly</p>
</a>
to this:
<p align="left">This site is a 30 year work in progress of the Kennerly, Kenerly, Kennerley and Kenerley families. You must register and be approved for access. Thanks for visiting, Kedrick Kenerly</p>
That is, delete the <a class="btn btn-ked"> at the start and </a> at the end.