CSS Hover, text changing on moseover

That’s setting the link text to be bold on hover. I’m not sure whether it’s viable for you to change that, given that it affects various elements, so you may prefer to override it. It looks like you’re using a framework, though, so you have to be careful where you make the change. I don’t work with frameworks, so I can’t reliably advise, but if you have access to the HTML, you could perhaps add a special class and undo the bold. Still, it seems weird to have a site-wide rule that says a link should turn bold on hover.