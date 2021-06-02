CSS Hover on Option Makes Text Disappear

might need to tack in a !important if it’s not being live-loaded (or applied at the element level) just to make sure it sticks through whatever other CSS that wordpress is sticking into it…

thing about these fancy ‘select box replacement’ things is that finding the code in-situ for the replacement is virtually impossible…making replicating and tracking the change with the dev tools annoying…

select2 is being used to generate the dropdown. Specifically, this CSS rule is the one being applied:

.select2-container--default .select2-results__option--highlighted[aria-selected],.select2-container--default .select2-results__option--highlighted[data-selected] { background-color: #0073aa; color: #fff }

(select2.css, lines 399-403)