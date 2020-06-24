CSS horizontal scrolling issue

gandalf458: gandalf458: It looks to be the negative margins on .row .

That has to remain as its a bootstrap construct for the bootstrap grid.

The issue is that .row is not nested inside .container as that is lesson one in the bootstrap framework

Columns must be inside a row parent and a row must be inside a container parent.

The container has 15px horizontal padding that soaks up the -15px negative margins on .row which is the basis for the gutter system in bootstrap. It’s how the grid works and must be followed precisely.

You can only over-ride if you understand the consequences but you should of course never change the default bootstrap classes.

The following will correct your errors but is a bit of a blunt instrument.

.fixed-top .row{ padding-left:0; padding-right:0; } footer.dBlue-bg, main section { padding-left:15px; padding-right:15px; }

It would have been better to ensure that any rows are contained within a container class and then any content is contained within a column class. If you have sections where you really don’t want the grid then just write your own classes and html and don’t use the grid constructs.