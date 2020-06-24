CSS horizontal scrolling issue

That has to remain as its a bootstrap construct for the bootstrap grid.
The issue is that .row is not nested inside .container as that is lesson one in the bootstrap framework
Columns must be inside a row parent and a row must be inside a container parent.
The container has 15px horizontal padding that soaks up the -15px negative margins on .row which is the basis for the gutter system in bootstrap. It’s how the grid works and must be followed precisely.
You can only over-ride if you understand the consequences but you should of course never change the default bootstrap classes.
The following will correct your errors but is a bit of a blunt instrument.
.fixed-top .row{
padding-left:0;
padding-right:0;
}
footer.dBlue-bg,
main section {
padding-left:15px;
padding-right:15px;
}
It would have been better to ensure that any rows are contained within a container class and then any content is contained within a column class. If you have sections where you really don’t want the grid then just write your own classes and html and don’t use the grid constructs.