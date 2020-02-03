CSS hamburger menu full width when open and in page link not working

Hi there,
I have this
sticky/
fixed hamburger menu that I have found, but I am having trouble setting the menu to
100%
width once open.
I have tried setting #menu to
width: 100%, but it’s not going full
width.
Can anyone see why this is?
Also, I am wondering why the in-page link is not working/jumping down the page when clicking on the
#about link.
Another thing, is it possible with CSS to collapse/hide the menu when a link is clicked? At the moment, it stays open after a link is clicked.
This is the fiddle I have:
https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/Lw7dnfhc/5/
Thanks.