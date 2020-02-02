CSS hamburger menu full width when open and in page link not working

Hi there,

I have this sticky / fixed hamburger menu that I have found, but I am having trouble setting the menu to 100% width once open.

I have tried setting #menu to width: 100% , but it’s not going full width .

Can anyone see why this is?

Also, I am wondering why the in-page link is not working/jumping down the page when clicking on the #about link.

Another thing, is it possible with CSS to collapse/hide the menu when a link is clicked? At the moment, it stays open after a link is clicked.

This is the fiddle I have:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/Lw7dnfhc/5/

Thanks.