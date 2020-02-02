CSS hamburger menu full width when open and in page link not working

#1

Hi there,

I have this sticky/fixed hamburger menu that I have found, but I am having trouble setting the menu to 100% width once open.

I have tried setting #menu to width: 100%, but it’s not going full width.

Can anyone see why this is?

Also, I am wondering why the in-page link is not working/jumping down the page when clicking on the #about link.

Another thing, is it possible with CSS to collapse/hide the menu when a link is clicked? At the moment, it stays open after a link is clicked.

This is the fiddle I have:
https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/Lw7dnfhc/5/

Thanks.

#2

Hi there toolman,

as your example uses code like this…

   <ul id="menu">
      <a href="#"><li>Home</li></a>
      <a href="#about"><li>About</li></a>
      <a href="#"><li>Info</li></a>
      <a href="#"><li>Contact</li></a>
      <a href="https://erikterwan.com/" target="_blank"><li>Show me more</li></a>
    </ul>

…I would suggest that renew your search for a something else. :winky:

coothead