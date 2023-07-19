CSS grid with 2 blank spaces on the left with remaining frames wrapping?

Hi there,

I have the following CSS:

display: grid; grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr repeat(2, 1fr); grid-gap:10px;

What I am trying to do is have a grid of 2 rows and 4 columns, so 8 frames in total, but i would like the first 2 on the top left to be blank so I can insert text.

So basically, it would have 2 blank frames, 2 products/filled frames to the right of the blank frames, and then 4 products/frames underneath.

This is what the CSS is outputting at the moment.

I can’t seem to get it onto a fiddle as it’s a WordPress site.

Any ideas how I can modify the CSS to achieve this? I also don’t have access to the HTML so I can only use CSS.

Thanks!