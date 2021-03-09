Css grid hide column

#1

Hello, let’s say you have a simple grid: it has a header, a footer, and in the middle it has 3 columns. Also, you have a button that toggles the visibility of the rightmost column

imagen

After pressing the button
imagen

<div 
style={{position: "relative", display: "grid", width:"100vw", height:"100vh", 
gridTemplateColumns: "411px auto 200px" , 
gridTemplateRows: "1cm auto 1cm", 
gridTemplateAreas: "'header header header'
 'left_content center_content right_content'
 'footer footer footer'"}}>

I have not found yet a way to do this with selectors, only by replacing the whole ```
gridTemplateColumns definition. Any ideas are welcome.

Thanks

#2

Not really sure what you mean by selectors in this context?

Why are your styles inline and is this a pre-requisite for this design?

What is wrong with just changing the template columns value?

I’d probably use flexbox for this and you wouldn’t need to adjust the css at all apart from hiding the column.

If you can answer the above questions then we can look at a grid solution if that is the way you want to go.:slight_smile:

Here’s a grid version anyway that achieves the toggle by spanning the two columns.

.hide .content {
  grid-column: 2 / 4;
}