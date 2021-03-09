Css grid hide column

el_zorro: el_zorro: I have not found yet a way to do this with selectors,

Not really sure what you mean by selectors in this context?

Why are your styles inline and is this a pre-requisite for this design?

What is wrong with just changing the template columns value?

I’d probably use flexbox for this and you wouldn’t need to adjust the css at all apart from hiding the column.

If you can answer the above questions then we can look at a grid solution if that is the way you want to go.

Here’s a grid version anyway that achieves the toggle by spanning the two columns.