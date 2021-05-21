CSS-Grid... giant gaps?

So… an explanation of a very simple concept.

I have a 2x2 layout of an entire page.

1,1 is a box with a defined height, a defined width.

1,2 is a box with a defined height (the other half of the header)

2,1 is a box with a defined width (call it the menu)

and 2,2 is a box unbounded, which should take up the rest of the space.

This grid should fill the whole browser height, stretching the bottom row to the bottom.

I’ve tried numerous ways of laying this out, but i thought “well thats a grid, so try using grid. It’s a learning exercise.”

So here’s what i’ve got. (I’ll have to codepen this when i get home, can’t log in atm. I’m excluding content from the boxes.)

<html lang="en"> <head> ...etc etc</head> <body> <div id="root"> <div class="grid"> <div class="scm">...</div> <div class="headbar">...</div> <div class="scmnum">...</div> <div class="main">...</div> </div> </div> </body> </html>

CSS

.grid { height: 100%; display: grid; grid-template-areas: 'scm headbar' 'scmnum main'; overflow:clip; grid-gap: 0px; } .headbar { grid-area: headbar; height: 90px; background-color: #00C; } .scm { background-color: goldenrod; height: 90px; width: 272px; grid-area: scm; } .scmnum { background-color: goldenrod; grid-area: scmnum; width: 272px; text-align: center; } .main { grid-area: main; } html, body, #root { height: 100%; overflow: clip; }

What i end up with though… is a large gap between the rows, with a smaller gap between the columns.

Where did I go wrong?