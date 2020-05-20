CSS formatting conditional on the page a viewer arrives from?

The situation:

I have a website with (say) 3 pages A, B and C.

On each page is a link to the others, so on A there’s a link to B and a link to C etc etc

On page B is a line of black text of class “ReadMe”. I want this class to have a transition effect (say, a fade change of colour from gold to black) on page load, but ONLY if the page is loaded from the link on page C. If the link is from page A (or from anywhere else on the web) there should be no transition effect.

I haven’t made any attempts so far - I’m not even sure how to define what I want to do in a codeable form. Is this possible in CSS using globals at all?? Javascript perhaps?