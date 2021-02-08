Css for shapes / before after element

Hi there kaevans,
have you considered using SVG as a possible alternative?
There is, of course, extra HTML but that is compensated
by a little less CSS.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>svg banner</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.6em sans-serif;
}
h1 {
font-size: 1.5em;
color: #666;
text-align: center;
text-transform: capitalize;
}
.banner{
max-width: 16em;
margin: auto;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>an alternative method</h1>
<div class="banner">
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox="0 0 330 62">
<defs>
<filter id="shadow">
<feDropShadow dx="2" dy="2" stdDeviation="2" flood-opacity="0.75"/>
</filter>
</defs>
<path d="M 4 4, 324 4, 304 30, 324 56, 4 56, 24 30z"
stroke="#dad189" stroke-width="2" fill="#8b5e3c" filter="url(#shadow)"/>
<text x="44" y="37" font-size="1.5em" fill="#dad189" filter="url(#shadow)">
This is a svg banner
</text>
</svg>
</div>
</body>
</html>
coothead