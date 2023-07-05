Css first element after another (with other ones between)

Id like to capitalize the first letter of the first p element after a title (such as h3), even between h3 and p there are other elements, such as an img.
This code indeed works
h3 + p:first-letter {[some code]}
but, if I have an image between h3 and p, it doesn’t work any more.
It would be possible?
PaulOB
2
Assuming you only expect one element to be in the way you could just do this:
h3 + p:first-letter,
h3 + :not(p) + p:first-letter {
font-size: 2rem;
color: red;
}
If you may have 2 or 3 elements in the way then you could extend the above.
1 Like
web148
3
Perfect!
Thank you very, very much!
To be honest that’s really crazy. Does anybody use this in the real world?
In JavaScript it is
Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('h3 p')).forEach((element) =>
{
element.textContent = element.textContent.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + element.textContent.slice(1);
});