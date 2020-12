toplisek: toplisek: html.transition, html.transition *, html.transition *:before, html.transition *:after { transition: all 150ms; transition-delay: 0; }

Why are you adding a transition to everything on your page? Seems a bit odd to me.

toplisek: toplisek: 0 is not a transition-delay value : 0

As @Gandalf said the transition-delay is one of the places where units are required for zero values so you need 0s.

However the default for transition-delay is zero anyway so why do you need that rule at all.