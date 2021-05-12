CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

I am almost finished with my project - except for one thing = my CSS Drop Down Menu is hidden behind my horizontal scrollbar. Note that if there is no scrollbar, there is no hiding behind text and/or graphics that follow immediately in the DOM; hiding only occurs when I implement a scrollbar via:

#menubar {
	white-space: nowrap;
	overflow-y:  none;
	overflow-x:  auto;
	-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;   /* for iOS */
}

It’s logical to conclude that a simple use of position: relative; z-index: 1000; should correct this problem, except it does not. Note that I don’t wish to add !important which I consider hiding the true problem.

HTML:

<ul id="menubar">
	<li>
		<a href="DOI.html">
		Declaration of<br>Independence
		</a>
	</li>

	<li>
		<a href="#">Drop Down<br>Menu</a>     <!-- #menubar > li            -->
		<ul class="aMenu">                    <!-- drop menu = .aMenu       -->
			<li><a href="#">text21</a></li>   <!-- drop-menu item =         -->
			                                  <!--   #menubar > li          -->
			<li><a href="#">text22</a></li>   <!-- another drop-menu item   -->
		</ul>
	</li>

	<li>
		<a href="Pledge_of_Allegiance.html">
		Pledge of<br>Allegiance
		</a>
	</li>
</ul>

CSS:

#menubar {
	margin:  0em;
	padding: 0em;
}

#menubar {
	list-style: none;
}

#menubar {
	white-space: nowrap;
	overflow-y:  none;
	overflow-x:  auto;
	-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;   /* for iOS */
}

#menubar > li {
	display: inline-block;
}

/* All items in main #menubar + in drop + (sub-)sub-menus. */
#menubar li {
	list-style: none;   /* supposed to be inherited ? */

	/* this width takes care of any needed horizontal padding */
	width:      8.1em;     /* Wish I could dump this fixed width here. */
 
	color:      #00008b;
}

#2

Your menu isn’t hiding its contained within your scroll box. You would need to scroll down inside your scroll box to see it.

You can’t have a dropdown menu show outside of a box that is not overflow:visible. Overflow other than visible will contain all the overflow inside the scroll box. :slight_smile:

#3

Boy, you’re quick …

Given your response, I will look into using:

.hide-scroll::-webkit-scrollbar {
	display:            none;
}

to temporarily hiding the scrollbar just before :hover which displays the drop-down.

Don’t have a clue yet if that’s possible … but it’s worth a shot

#4

That won’t work I’m afraid as the scrollbar is only the mechanism that allows you to scroll. It’s the overflow:auto that stops the menu showing outside of that context. (BTW There is no property called overflow-y:none).

The only way you can see the hover menu is if #menubar had enough height for it to show. Of course that affects the layout of the page so you can’t just have blank space waiting for a menu to show. (It could be that you could absolutely place the whole menu bar as it looks like a fixed height and then you could increase the height so that the dropdown can show over other elements. I’d need to see the full context of code to see if that’s possible.)

Do you have a working demo of the menu so that we can see if there’s a workaround? Or a codepen example?

There is one other way that might work and that is not to have a position:relative context on the absolute menu. If three is no position:relative parent inside the scrollbox then the absolute element should appear outside of the scrollbox. Again I’d need to see full code to work out if that was possible :slight_smile:

#5

Actually while that will appear to work initially it will misplace the dropdowns that you have to scroll to see.

Here’s an example showing the fail.

I think the only solution if you want to scroll menu items sideways is to resort to JS to achieve this as I don’t believe there is a css only solution that can handle this nicely.

#6

Here we go … its almost done.

https://jsfiddle.net/johnlove/2gmqhrs3/65/

#7

That’s not working I’m afraid and indeed you could have ‘mostly’ done that effect with css anyway :slight_smile:

It looks ok unless there is a need to scroll the menu sideways. You can’t scroll the menu sideways because you remove the overflow on hover. There is a small area between the list items where you don’t trigger the hover and if you are careful you can scroll them menu but once again when you hover over an item the overflow is removed and the menu stretches to full width.

Here’s a screenshot of what is happening at smaller widths.

As you can see that is not a usable menu.

I assume you want to scroll the menu because you have a lot of items otherwise you could do away with the scrolling effect and just let the items wrap or switch to a hamburger menu once the items are squeezed together.

There is also a the question of keyboard accessibility and touch accessibility as hover and touch are not the same things.

If you must have a sideways scrolling menu then you would have to have a lot more JS and clone the submenus and then re-insert them after the menu html at the correct position to match the menu (and of course constantly monitor and update the position should the parent menu scroll while the submenu is open).

That is quite a task even for a competent JS programmer and if that’s the way you want to go I would suggest you reformat your question and post in the JS forum if you want help in building it.

Are you sure this is worth all the effort and maybe the usual hamburger approach for smaller screen sizes would be better where you create a vertical list only?

I’ll have another think and see if there’s anything simpler that could be done but I think this is a step too far for css alone.

