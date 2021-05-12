CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

I am almost finished with my project - except for one thing = my CSS Drop Down Menu is hidden behind my horizontal scrollbar. Note that if there is no scrollbar, there is no hiding behind text and/or graphics that follow immediately in the DOM; hiding only occurs when I implement a scrollbar via:
#menubar {
white-space: nowrap;
overflow-y: none;
overflow-x: auto;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch; /* for iOS */
}
It’s logical to conclude that a simple use of
position: relative; z-index: 1000; should correct this problem, except it does not. Note that I don’t wish to add
!important which I consider hiding the true problem.
HTML:
<ul id="menubar">
<li>
<a href="DOI.html">
Declaration of<br>Independence
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="#">Drop Down<br>Menu</a> <!-- #menubar > li -->
<ul class="aMenu"> <!-- drop menu = .aMenu -->
<li><a href="#">text21</a></li> <!-- drop-menu item = -->
<!-- #menubar > li -->
<li><a href="#">text22</a></li> <!-- another drop-menu item -->
</ul>
</li>
<li>
<a href="Pledge_of_Allegiance.html">
Pledge of<br>Allegiance
</a>
</li>
</ul>
CSS:
#menubar {
margin: 0em;
padding: 0em;
}
#menubar {
list-style: none;
}
#menubar {
white-space: nowrap;
overflow-y: none;
overflow-x: auto;
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch; /* for iOS */
}
#menubar > li {
display: inline-block;
}
/* All items in main #menubar + in drop + (sub-)sub-menus. */
#menubar li {
list-style: none; /* supposed to be inherited ? */
/* this width takes care of any needed horizontal padding */
width: 8.1em; /* Wish I could dump this fixed width here. */
color: #00008b;
}