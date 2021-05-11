CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

jolove3: jolove3: to temporarily hiding the scrollbar just before :hover which displays the drop-down.

That won’t work I’m afraid as the scrollbar is only the mechanism that allows you to scroll. It’s the overflow:auto that stops the menu showing outside of that context. (BTW There is no property called overflow-y:none).

The only way you can see the hover menu is if #menubar had enough height for it to show. Of course that affects the layout of the page so you can’t just have blank space waiting for a menu to show. (It could be that you could absolutely place the whole menu bar as it looks like a fixed height and then you could increase the height so that the dropdown can show over other elements. I’d need to see the full context of code to see if that’s possible.)

Do you have a working demo of the menu so that we can see if there’s a workaround? Or a codepen example?

There is one other way that might work and that is not to have a position:relative context on the absolute menu. If three is no position:relative parent inside the scrollbox then the absolute element should appear outside of the scrollbox. Again I’d need to see full code to work out if that was possible