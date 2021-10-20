CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

PaulOB and TechnoBear
I have to put Paul’s keyboard accessibility code toward the end of the line, at least for the moment because I have been trying to find out why the dropdown css menus do not work on the iPhone … i.e., the main menu
li.drop titles highlight, but the
li.drop .aMenu do not drop.
Sounds suspiciously like a position:absolute problem, but I have:
/* main menu items in #menubar */
#menubar > li {
display: inline-block;
}
#menubar .aMenu {
/*
Use display = none/block to hide/show these menus.
Use left to effect placement of drop menus due to
their being items in a scrollable menubar.
*/
display: none;
position: absolute;
}
… and later,
/*
Show drop menu when over main menu and
show 1st sub-menu when over sub-menu's parent
*/
#menubar li:hover .aMenu {
display: block;
}
All this works on my iMac desktop (Safari, Chrome + Firefox), but not on my iPhone (Safari, Chrome + Firefox), i.e., drop menu titles highlight, but no drop menu (.aMenu) shows.
For the record, I use the very old “suckerfish” code which has the following .js code:
function sfHover() {
if (document.getElementById && document.getElementsByTagName)
var sfMenus = document.getElementById("menubar").getElementsByTagName("li");
else
var sfMenus = document.all.tags("li");
for (var i = 0; i < sfMenus.length; i++)
{
sfMenus[i].onmouseover = function()
{
this.className += " sfhover";
}
sfMenus[i].onmouseout = function()
{
this.className = this.className.replace(" sfhover", "");
this.className = this.className.replace(" sfclick", "");
}
}
} // function sfHover() {
<body onload="sfHover(); scrollMenusAdjust()">
FYI, that 2nd function is Paul’s adjust javascript for accessing far-right menus scrolled out of view.
One more tidbit, some .html code might be nice:
<li class="drop">
<a href="#">text2</a> <!-- #menubar > li -->
<ul class="aMenu"> <!-- drop menu = .aMenu -->
<li><a href="#">text21</a></li> <!-- drop-menu item -->
<li><a href="#">text22</a></li> <!-- another drop-menu item -->
</ul>
</li>
One last bit,
iPhone works great IF I forego the scrollable menubar, that is, I do not have:
#menubar {
white-space: nowrap; /* default = normal */
overflow-y: hidden; /* default = visible */
overflow-x: auto; /* default = visible */
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch; /* for iOS */
padding-left: 0em; /* negate natural indention of ul list items */
}
But, a scrolling menubar is mandatory for me.