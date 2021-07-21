CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

PaulOB and TechnoBear

I have to put Paul’s keyboard accessibility code toward the end of the line, at least for the moment because I have been trying to find out why the dropdown css menus do not work on the iPhone … i.e., the main menu li.drop titles highlight, but the li.drop .aMenu do not drop.

Sounds suspiciously like a position:absolute problem, but I have:

/* main menu items in #menubar */ #menubar > li { display: inline-block; } #menubar .aMenu { /* Use display = none/block to hide/show these menus. Use left to effect placement of drop menus due to their being items in a scrollable menubar. */ display: none; position: absolute; }

… and later,

/* Show drop menu when over main menu and show 1st sub-menu when over sub-menu's parent */ #menubar li:hover .aMenu { display: block; }

All this works on my iMac desktop (Safari, Chrome + Firefox), but not on my iPhone (Safari, Chrome + Firefox), i.e., drop menu titles highlight, but no drop menu (.aMenu) shows.

For the record, I use the very old “suckerfish” code which has the following .js code:

function sfHover() { if (document.getElementById && document.getElementsByTagName) var sfMenus = document.getElementById("menubar").getElementsByTagName("li"); else var sfMenus = document.all.tags("li"); for (var i = 0; i < sfMenus.length; i++) { sfMenus[i].onmouseover = function() { this.className += " sfhover"; } sfMenus[i].onmouseout = function() { this.className = this.className.replace(" sfhover", ""); this.className = this.className.replace(" sfclick", ""); } } } // function sfHover() {

<body onload="sfHover(); scrollMenusAdjust()">

FYI, that 2nd function is Paul’s adjust javascript for accessing far-right menus scrolled out of view.

One more tidbit, some .html code might be nice:

<li class="drop"> <a href="#">text2</a> <!-- #menubar > li --> <ul class="aMenu"> <!-- drop menu = .aMenu --> <li><a href="#">text21</a></li> <!-- drop-menu item --> <li><a href="#">text22</a></li> <!-- another drop-menu item --> </ul> </li>

One last bit,

iPhone works great IF I forego the scrollable menubar, that is, I do not have:

#menubar { white-space: nowrap; /* default = normal */ overflow-y: hidden; /* default = visible */ overflow-x: auto; /* default = visible */ -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch; /* for iOS */ padding-left: 0em; /* negate natural indention of ul list items */ }

But, a scrolling menubar is mandatory for me.