CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

Javascript it is = accessing scrolled drop down menus (found my solution on stackoverflow.com)

/* from stackoverflow.com */ function scrollMenusAdjust() { $(document).ready(function() { $(".aMenu").each(function() { var _this = $(this); _this.css("left", _this.parent().position().left); $("#menubar").scroll(function() { _this.css("left", _this.parent().position().left); }); }); }); } // function scrollMenusAdjust {

Before I present the actual link to my re-vamped code, it seems I am down to 2 remaining problems:

(1) keyboard accessibility; arrow keys work for scrolling the menubar, but accessing dropped down items (with <a> ) via the <tab> key or <cr> is a whole new journey for me, so that will take some time.

(2) I have found out that calling 2 functions with on (“click” …) is definitely not as simple as calling within the “click” handler the 2 functions in sequence. My guess is that I will have to use some sort of callback approach because I want the 1st function to finish before the 2nd function starts = a work in progress.

Anyway - yes I have previously posted the link, but …

lovesongforever.com/testmenubar