CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

HTML & CSS
#18

Javascript it is = accessing scrolled drop down menus (found my solution on stackoverflow.com)

/* from stackoverflow.com */
function scrollMenusAdjust() {

	$(document).ready(function() {

		$(".aMenu").each(function() {
			var _this = $(this);
			_this.css("left", _this.parent().position().left);
			
			$("#menubar").scroll(function() {
				_this.css("left", _this.parent().position().left);
			});
		});
	
	});

}   // function scrollMenusAdjust {

Before I present the actual link to my re-vamped code, it seems I am down to 2 remaining problems:

(1) keyboard accessibility; arrow keys work for scrolling the menubar, but accessing dropped down items (with <a>) via the <tab> key or <cr> is a whole new journey for me, so that will take some time.

(2) I have found out that calling 2 functions with on (“click” …) is definitely not as simple as calling within the “click” handler the 2 functions in sequence. My guess is that I will have to use some sort of callback approach because I want the 1st function to finish before the 2nd function starts = a work in progress.

Anyway - yes I have previously posted the link, but …

lovesongforever.com/testmenubar

#19

I already gave you a similar solution (without the need for jquery either) so I’m a little upset that you didn’t acknowledge my work :frowning: I gave you a working solution to copy from and indeed I gave you the whole code to add to your page.

The version I gave you works with the keyboard in modern browsers as I already mentioned. It uses the :focus-within pseudo class and if you look through my code you can see it in action and how to apply it.

#20

Didn’t get back from Arlington Cemetery until very late, but this morning I took care of the citing for your code … even gave you a Menu - take a look:

lovesongforever.com/testmenubar

#21

ha ha :slight_smile: thank you :slight_smile:

#22

That doesn’t seem to be Paul’s code you’re using, as it’s still not keyboard accessible, unlike the example in his Codepen.

#24

PaulOB and TechnoBear

I have to put Paul’s keyboard accessibility code toward the end of the line, at least for the moment because I have been trying to find out why the dropdown css menus do not work on the iPhone … i.e., the main menu li.drop titles highlight, but the li.drop .aMenu do not drop.

Sounds suspiciously like a position:absolute problem, but I have:

/* main menu items in #menubar */
#menubar > li {
	display: inline-block;
}

#menubar .aMenu {
/*
	Use display = none/block to hide/show these menus.
	Use left to effect placement of drop menus due to
	their being items in a scrollable menubar.
*/
	display:  none;

	position: absolute;
}

… and later,

/*
	Show drop menu when over main menu and
	show 1st sub-menu when over sub-menu's parent
*/
#menubar li:hover .aMenu {
	display: block;
}

All this works on my iMac desktop (Safari, Chrome + Firefox), but not on my iPhone (Safari, Chrome + Firefox), i.e., drop menu titles highlight, but no drop menu (.aMenu) shows.

For the record, I use the very old “suckerfish” code which has the following .js code:

 function sfHover() {

	if (document.getElementById && document.getElementsByTagName)
		var sfMenus = document.getElementById("menubar").getElementsByTagName("li");
	else
		var sfMenus = document.all.tags("li");
	
	for (var i = 0; i < sfMenus.length; i++)
	{
		sfMenus[i].onmouseover = function()
		{
			this.className += " sfhover";
		}
		
		sfMenus[i].onmouseout = function()
		{
			this.className = this.className.replace(" sfhover", "");
			this.className = this.className.replace(" sfclick", "");
		}
	}
	
}   // function sfHover() {

<body onload="sfHover(); scrollMenusAdjust()">

FYI, that 2nd function is Paul’s adjust javascript for accessing far-right menus scrolled out of view.

One more tidbit, some .html code might be nice:

		<li class="drop">
			<a href="#">text2</a>   <!-- #menubar > li -->
			<ul class="aMenu">                    <!-- drop menu = .aMenu -->
				<li><a href="#">text21</a></li>   <!-- drop-menu item -->
				<li><a href="#">text22</a></li>   <!-- another drop-menu item  -->
			</ul>
		</li>

One last bit,

iPhone works great IF I forego the scrollable menubar, that is, I do not have:

#menubar {
	white-space: nowrap;   /* default = normal  */
	overflow-y:  hidden;   /* default = visible */
	overflow-x:  auto;     /* default = visible */
	-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;   /* for iOS */
	
	padding-left: 0em;   /* negate natural indention of ul list items */
}

But, a scrolling menubar is mandatory for me.

#25

It’s the -webkit-overflow-scrolling:touch that causes the problem as it creates a stacking context and thus the overflow is restricted.

I removed it from my demo and the menu works fine and indeed there is still momentum scrolling on my iphone SE.

#26

OMG … so simple. Would have been scratching my head forever and still not discovered this short beauty. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU.

Down to the keyboard accessibility issue.

THANKS AGAIN.

#27

#28

How to specify multiple classes?

From what I have read, the answer is, for example:

$multipleClasses= $(“p.class1,p.class2”);

  • or

$multipleClasses= $(“p:not(.class3),p:not(.class4));

If you say that the above is correct, I will have to dig deeper into my code.

John Love

#29

It is correct AND I solved my problem by ignoring $multipleClasses and instead using a if clause to solve my problem; e.g.,

if( !$aparm.hasClass("class3") &&  !$aparm.hasClass("class4") {

/* do stuff */

}

Well … it looks like I will tackle PaulOB’s keyboard interaction with the css drop menus. When and only when I understand what he did, then I will add the code to mine - with, once again, Paul’s name in fireworks as the source.

#30

It looks as though you have solved your problem to your satisfaction but I thought I might explain the selectors a little.

If the multiple classes are on the element itself then you would target with dot separated selectors the same as you would in CSS.

e.g.

<p class="test1 test2">Example 1</p>
<p class="test1 test2 test3">Example 2</p>
<p class="test1">Example 3</p>

$("p.test1.test2").on( "click", function() {
  	$(this).toggleClass('active');
});

Example1 and Example 2 would both activate the active class when clicked but clicking example 3 would do nothing.

In CSS you would say.

.test1.test2{background:red}

That is different to saying

.test1, test2{ background:red }

The first example must find an example that contains the 2 classes while the second example only checks if one class is present.

Or if you wanted to exclude those 2 classes you could do something like:

$("p").not( ".test1.test2" ).on( "click", function() {
  	$(this).toggleClass('active');
});

Hope that clears it up a little :slight_smile:

#31

PaulOB

FYI, the comments say it all:

/* from PaulOB at sitepoint.com */
function scrollMenusAdjust() {

	const scroller = document.querySelector("#menubar");
	const dropDown = document.querySelectorAll("li.drop > .aMenu");

	scroller.addEventListener("scroll", checkScroll);

	function checkScroll() {
		for (let i = 0; i < dropDown.length; i++) {
			dropDown[i].style.transform = "translateX(-" + scroller.scrollLeft + "px)";
		/*
			.transform creates a new Stacking Index such that if there is just a
			regular (not <li.drop>) menu item in #menubar with a <a href> link,
			then after returning from that linked destination, any drop-menus of
			the other menu items will then show *below* the scrollbar.
		*/
			dropDown[i].style.zIndex = 100;   /* this cures it */
		}
	}

}   // function scrollMenusAdjust {

I have no further excuses … keyboard access, here I come.

Did find out that accesskey="1" or whatever does not work … the simple hardly ever does.

A few more cups of coffee and I’ll burrow down to your code, Paul, and go from there.

#32

It may be simple to implement in theory, but it’s fraught with difficulties in practice.

https://webaim.org/techniques/keyboard/accesskey

#33

A clue :slight_smile:

:focus-within

#34

Good Grief - it took me 3 hours to figure out why Safari wasn’t tabbing … you have to set an Advanced Preference to make it happen.

Chrome, Firefox are good kids, but not Safari.

I even found out that my using display: none; to hide sub-sub menus is a big NO NO. So, I returned to left: -99999px; to hide and left: auto; to show. Now, tabbing to hidden stuff is back.

Gotta figure out how to make my tabbing in to a item in a buried sub-menu temporarily visible and back to hidden when tabbing out.

See you later …

(I’m still “upset” at Safari for abusing my 3 hours)

Guys, I’m getting there. Back to burrow mode.

#35

I’m no speedy wheels, but I am getting there … I still am burrowing around for inserting CMD-key equivalents, e.g., CMD-A for “About …”.

I just uploaded the current site …

#36

CHALLENGE: accessing compound class with .closest() … in short, .closest does not find my intended target

HTML snippet:

<ul id="menubar">

	<li class="drop">
		Demo
		<ul class="aMenu">
			<li>
				<a href="ABOUT.html">
				text21
				</a>
			</li>

			<li>
				<a href="ABOUT.html">
				text22
				</a>
			</li>
			<!-- parent of sub-menu  -->
			<li class="daddy">
				text23
				<!--
					sub-menu = .daddy .aMenu
					sub-menu item = .daddy .aMenu li
				-->
					<ul class="aMenu">
					<li>text231</li>
					<!-- parent of sub-sub-menu -->
					<li class="daddy">
						text232
						<ul class="aMenu">
							<li>
								<a href="ABOUT.html">
								text2321
								</a>
							</li>
							<!-- parent of sub-sub-sub-menu -->
							<li class="daddy">
								text2322
								<ul class="aMenu">
									<li>text23221</li>
								</ul>
							</li>   <!-- daddy text2322 -->
						</ul>
					</li>   <!-- daddy text232 -->
				</ul>
			</li>   <!-- daddy text23 -->
		</ul>
		
	</li>   <!-- drop menu item "Demo" -->

</ul/>   <!-- #menubar -->

JAVASCRIPT snippet:

function getSubMenu($currItem) {
	
	$itsSubMenu = $currItem.closest("li.daddy").find(.aMenu);
		
	return $itsSubMenu;

}


function getDropMenu($currItem) {
	
	$itsDropMenu = $currItem.closest("li.drop").find(.aMenu);
		
	return $itsDropMenu;

}


function getMainMenu($currItem) {
	
	$itsMainMenu = $currItem.closest("#menubar").find(li);;
		
	return $itsMainMenu;

}

What I’d like to do is:

$itsSubMenu = $currItem.closest("li.daddy > .aMenu");

and

$itsDropMenu = $currItem.closest("li.drop > .aMenu");

… but NEITHER using .closest().find() nor .closest() by itself works!

#37

aMenu needs quotes around it.

.find(".aMenu")

#38

TechnoBear,

Well, it’s getting nicer and accessible for keyboard users …

" … frought with difficulties"
The understatement of the millineum.

lovesongforever.com/testmenubar