CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

PaulOB: PaulOB: If you must have a scrolling sideways menu with a dropdown then you better start learning some advanced JS to do this.

I’ve added the necessary JS to my old demo so you can see the sort of coding you will need to use. This is a fully working example which is also keyboard friendly in modern browsers.

The codepen below is a very simplified barebones example just to show the js technique rather than confusing you with the multiple menus.

In your example you would need to add this script.

(function () { const scroller = document.querySelector("#menubar"); const dropDown = document.querySelectorAll("ul#menubar > li.drop > .aMenu"); scroller.addEventListener("scroll", checkScroll); function checkScroll() { for (let i = 0; i < dropDown.length; i++) { dropDown[i].style.transform = "translateX(-" + scroller.scrollLeft + "px)"; } } })();

Of course it won’t work as smoothly as my example but will show you how it can be made to work