CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

MacOS, Windows 10 - their Finder/OS menus.
FWIW I am getting closer to curing all the ills you’ve mentioned using Flexbox.
It won’t make a difference unless you have changed your design methodology. Flexbox has nothing to do or to contribute to the issue in hand.
They are not web pages. Show me one example of a menu like you want on the web.
I am modifying my original post on css menubars to provide a link that demonstrates my latest progress … one biggee down, one to go:
lovesongforever.com/testmenubar
The solved biggee was to get the drop down menu to go over the scrollbar. THE cause was that the
li.drop was absolute positioned inside a relative position enclosure. AARG!!!
The one remaining biggee is that as I scroll horizontally, the drop down menu does not follow the parent:
ul#menubar li.drop = parent
ul#menubar li.drop .aMenu = the drop menu itself
PLEASE, no clues … let me fuss with it a bit (a lot)
One of you guys probably said “I told you about that”. But please don’t say it now.
Unfortunately, it’s still not accessible to keyboard navigation.
Sorry I can’t resist
If I have given advice then I have taken time to think and help out as best I can. If you missed the advice the first time time around (or didn’t understand it) then perhaps you should go back and re-read my answers more fully now that you have found out the same for yourself.
I already pointed that out to you at the start and then tested it for you to show that it was not possible and you would run into the issue as shown in my codepen and as your current demonstration.
I’m not sure what you don’t understand when I say there is no way to make a drop down menu work properly inside a scrollable element and have the drop menu remain outside the scrollable element and in touch with the trigger point when the menu has scrolled sideways. It is not possible to do this unless you write some JS to move the menu to the new position of the scrolled item
I’ve been doing these menus for 25 years and I can tell you that you cannot do what you are attempting in pure CSS. Its not desirable either unless you can build in some accessibility features but that’s a whole set of other questions that need to be addressed.
Looking at your code you are obviously at a very early stage in your html and css journey and while this is a good chance for you to learn how to do things it is not good to try and achieve the impossible with limited knowledge.
Lose the scroll container and instead make sure your menu doesn’t overflow.
If you must have a scrolling sideways menu with a dropdown then you better start learning some advanced JS to do this.
Sorry if the above sounds a bit harsh but I’d rather you didn’t waste years on something that can’t possibly work in the manner you are attempting.
I’ve added the necessary JS to my old demo so you can see the sort of coding you will need to use. This is a fully working example which is also keyboard friendly in modern browsers.
The codepen below is a very simplified barebones example just to show the js technique rather than confusing you with the multiple menus.
In your example you would need to add this script.
(function () {
const scroller = document.querySelector("#menubar");
const dropDown = document.querySelectorAll("ul#menubar > li.drop > .aMenu");
scroller.addEventListener("scroll", checkScroll);
function checkScroll() {
for (let i = 0; i < dropDown.length; i++) {
dropDown[i].style.transform =
"translateX(-" + scroller.scrollLeft + "px)";
}
}
})();
Of course it won’t work as smoothly as my example but will show you how it can be made to work
Javascript it is = accessing scrolled drop down menus (found my solution on stackoverflow.com)
/* from stackoverflow.com */
function scrollMenusAdjust() {
$(document).ready(function() {
$(".aMenu").each(function() {
var _this = $(this);
_this.css("left", _this.parent().position().left);
$("#menubar").scroll(function() {
_this.css("left", _this.parent().position().left);
});
});
});
} // function scrollMenusAdjust {
Before I present the actual link to my re-vamped code, it seems I am down to 2 remaining problems:
(1) keyboard accessibility; arrow keys work for scrolling the menubar, but accessing dropped down items (with
<a>) via the
<tab> key or
<cr> is a whole new journey for me, so that will take some time.
(2) I have found out that calling 2 functions with on (“click” …) is definitely not as simple as calling within the “click” handler the 2 functions in sequence. My guess is that I will have to use some sort of callback approach because I want the 1st function to finish before the 2nd function starts = a work in progress.
Anyway - yes I have previously posted the link, but …
I already gave you a similar solution (without the need for jquery either) so I’m a little upset that you didn’t acknowledge my work I gave you a working solution to copy from and indeed I gave you the whole code to add to your page.
The version I gave you works with the keyboard in modern browsers as I already mentioned. It uses the :focus-within pseudo class and if you look through my code you can see it in action and how to apply it.
Didn’t get back from Arlington Cemetery until very late, but this morning I took care of the citing for your code … even gave you a Menu - take a look:
ha ha thank you
That doesn’t seem to be Paul’s code you’re using, as it’s still not keyboard accessible, unlike the example in his Codepen.
PaulOB and TechnoBear
I have to put Paul’s keyboard accessibility code toward the end of the line, at least for the moment because I have been trying to find out why the dropdown css menus do not work on the iPhone … i.e., the main menu
li.drop titles highlight, but the
li.drop .aMenu do not drop.
Sounds suspiciously like a position:absolute problem, but I have:
/* main menu items in #menubar */
#menubar > li {
display: inline-block;
}
#menubar .aMenu {
/*
Use display = none/block to hide/show these menus.
Use left to effect placement of drop menus due to
their being items in a scrollable menubar.
*/
display: none;
position: absolute;
}
… and later,
/*
Show drop menu when over main menu and
show 1st sub-menu when over sub-menu's parent
*/
#menubar li:hover .aMenu {
display: block;
}
All this works on my iMac desktop (Safari, Chrome + Firefox), but not on my iPhone (Safari, Chrome + Firefox), i.e., drop menu titles highlight, but no drop menu (.aMenu) shows.
For the record, I use the very old “suckerfish” code which has the following .js code:
function sfHover() {
if (document.getElementById && document.getElementsByTagName)
var sfMenus = document.getElementById("menubar").getElementsByTagName("li");
else
var sfMenus = document.all.tags("li");
for (var i = 0; i < sfMenus.length; i++)
{
sfMenus[i].onmouseover = function()
{
this.className += " sfhover";
}
sfMenus[i].onmouseout = function()
{
this.className = this.className.replace(" sfhover", "");
this.className = this.className.replace(" sfclick", "");
}
}
} // function sfHover() {
<body onload="sfHover(); scrollMenusAdjust()">
FYI, that 2nd function is Paul’s adjust javascript for accessing far-right menus scrolled out of view.
One more tidbit, some .html code might be nice:
<li class="drop">
<a href="#">text2</a> <!-- #menubar > li -->
<ul class="aMenu"> <!-- drop menu = .aMenu -->
<li><a href="#">text21</a></li> <!-- drop-menu item -->
<li><a href="#">text22</a></li> <!-- another drop-menu item -->
</ul>
</li>
One last bit,
iPhone works great IF I forego the scrollable menubar, that is, I do not have:
#menubar {
white-space: nowrap; /* default = normal */
overflow-y: hidden; /* default = visible */
overflow-x: auto; /* default = visible */
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch; /* for iOS */
padding-left: 0em; /* negate natural indention of ul list items */
}
But, a scrolling menubar is mandatory for me.
It’s the -webkit-overflow-scrolling:touch that causes the problem as it creates a stacking context and thus the overflow is restricted.
I removed it from my demo and the menu works fine and indeed there is still momentum scrolling on my iphone SE.
OMG … so simple. Would have been scratching my head forever and still not discovered this short beauty. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU.
Down to the keyboard accessibility issue.
THANKS AGAIN.
How to specify multiple classes?
From what I have read, the answer is, for example:
$multipleClasses= $(“p.class1,p.class2”);
$multipleClasses= $(“p:not(.class3),p:not(.class4));
If you say that the above is correct, I will have to dig deeper into my code.
John Love
It is correct AND I solved my problem by ignoring
$multipleClasses and instead using a
if clause to solve my problem; e.g.,
if( !$aparm.hasClass("class3") && !$aparm.hasClass("class4") {
/* do stuff */
}
Well … it looks like I will tackle PaulOB’s keyboard interaction with the css drop menus. When and only when I understand what he did, then I will add the code to mine - with, once again, Paul’s name in fireworks as the source.
It looks as though you have solved your problem to your satisfaction but I thought I might explain the selectors a little.
If the multiple classes are on the element itself then you would target with dot separated selectors the same as you would in CSS.
e.g.
<p class="test1 test2">Example 1</p>
<p class="test1 test2 test3">Example 2</p>
<p class="test1">Example 3</p>
$("p.test1.test2").on( "click", function() {
$(this).toggleClass('active');
});
Example1 and Example 2 would both activate the active class when clicked but clicking example 3 would do nothing.
In CSS you would say.
.test1.test2{background:red}
That is different to saying
.test1, test2{ background:red }
The first example must find an example that contains the 2 classes while the second example only checks if one class is present.
Or if you wanted to exclude those 2 classes you could do something like:
$("p").not( ".test1.test2" ).on( "click", function() {
$(this).toggleClass('active');
});
Hope that clears it up a little
PaulOB
FYI, the comments say it all:
/* from PaulOB at sitepoint.com */
function scrollMenusAdjust() {
const scroller = document.querySelector("#menubar");
const dropDown = document.querySelectorAll("li.drop > .aMenu");
scroller.addEventListener("scroll", checkScroll);
function checkScroll() {
for (let i = 0; i < dropDown.length; i++) {
dropDown[i].style.transform = "translateX(-" + scroller.scrollLeft + "px)";
/*
.transform creates a new Stacking Index such that if there is just a
regular (not <li.drop>) menu item in #menubar with a <a href> link,
then after returning from that linked destination, any drop-menus of
the other menu items will then show *below* the scrollbar.
*/
dropDown[i].style.zIndex = 100; /* this cures it */
}
}
} // function scrollMenusAdjust {
I have no further excuses … keyboard access, here I come.
Did find out that
accesskey="1" or whatever does not work … the simple hardly ever does.
A few more cups of coffee and I’ll burrow down to your code, Paul, and go from there.
It may be simple to implement in theory, but it’s fraught with difficulties in practice.