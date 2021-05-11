CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

I am almost finished with my project - except for one thing = my CSS Drop Down Menu is hidden behind my horizontal scrollbar. Note that if there is no scrollbar, there is no hiding behind text and/or graphics that follow immediately in the DOM; hiding only occurs when I implement a scrollbar via:

#menubar { white-space: nowrap; overflow-y: none; overflow-x: auto; -webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch; /* for iOS */ }

It’s logical to conclude that a simple use of position: relative; z-index: 1000; should correct this problem, except it does not. Note that I don’t wish to add !important which I consider hiding the true problem.

HTML:

<ul id="menubar"> <li> <a href="DOI.html"> Declaration of<br>Independence </a> </li> <li> <a href="#">Drop Down<br>Menu</a> <!-- #menubar > li --> <ul class="aMenu"> <!-- drop menu = .aMenu --> <li><a href="#">text21</a></li> <!-- drop-menu item = --> <!-- #menubar > li --> <li><a href="#">text22</a></li> <!-- another drop-menu item --> </ul> </li> <li> <a href="Pledge_of_Allegiance.html"> Pledge of<br>Allegiance </a> </li> </ul>

CSS: