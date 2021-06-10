CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

jolove3: jolove3: its almost done.

That’s not working I’m afraid and indeed you could have ‘mostly’ done that effect with css anyway

It looks ok unless there is a need to scroll the menu sideways. You can’t scroll the menu sideways because you remove the overflow on hover. There is a small area between the list items where you don’t trigger the hover and if you are careful you can scroll the menu but once again when you hover over an item the overflow is removed and the menu stretches to full width.

Here’s a screenshot of what is happening at smaller widths.

As you can see that is not a usable menu.

I assume you want to scroll the menu because you have a lot of items otherwise you could do away with the scrolling effect and just let the items wrap or switch to a hamburger menu once the items are squeezed together.

There is also a the question of keyboard accessibility and touch accessibility as hover and touch are not the same things.

If you must have a sideways scrolling menu then you would have to have a lot more JS and clone the submenus and then re-insert them after the menu html at the correct position to match the menu (and of course constantly monitor and update the position should the parent menu scroll while the submenu is open).

That is quite a task even for a competent JS programmer and if that’s the way you want to go I would suggest you reformat your question and post in the JS forum if you want help in building it.

Are you sure this is worth all the effort and maybe the usual hamburger approach for smaller screen sizes would be better where you create a vertical list only?

I’ll have another think and see if there’s anything simpler that could be done but I think this is a step too far for css alone.