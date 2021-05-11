CSS Drop Down Menu hidden behind horizontal scrollbar

I am almost finished with my project - except for one thing = my CSS Drop Down Menu is hidden behind my horizontal scrollbar. Note that if there is no scrollbar, there is no hiding behind text and/or graphics that follow immediately in the DOM; hiding only occurs when I implement a scrollbar via:

#menubar {
	white-space: nowrap;
	overflow-y:  none;
	overflow-x:  auto;
	-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;   /* for iOS */
}

It’s logical to conclude that a simple use of position: relative; z-index: 1000; should correct this problem, except it does not. Note that I don’t wish to add !important which I consider hiding the true problem.

HTML:

<ul id="menubar">
	<li>
		<a href="DOI.html">
		Declaration of<br>Independence
		</a>
	</li>

	<li>
		<a href="#">Drop Down<br>Menu</a>     <!-- #menubar > li            -->
		<ul class="aMenu">                    <!-- drop menu = .aMenu       -->
			<li><a href="#">text21</a></li>   <!-- drop-menu item =         -->
			                                  <!--   #menubar > li          -->
			<li><a href="#">text22</a></li>   <!-- another drop-menu item   -->
		</ul>
	</li>

	<li>
		<a href="Pledge_of_Allegiance.html">
		Pledge of<br>Allegiance
		</a>
	</li>
</ul>

CSS:

#menubar {
	margin:  0em;
	padding: 0em;
}

#menubar {
	list-style: none;
}

#menubar {
	white-space: nowrap;
	overflow-y:  none;
	overflow-x:  auto;
	-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;   /* for iOS */
}

#menubar > li {
	display: inline-block;
}

/* All items in main #menubar + in drop + (sub-)sub-menus. */
#menubar li {
	list-style: none;   /* supposed to be inherited ? */

	/* this width takes care of any needed horizontal padding */
	width:      8.1em;     /* Wish I could dump this fixed width here. */
 
	color:      #00008b;
}

Your menu isn’t hiding its contained within your scroll box. You would need to scroll down inside your scroll box to see it.

You can’t have a dropdown menu show outside of a box that is not overflow:visible. Overflow other than visible will contain all the overflow inside the scroll box. :slight_smile:

Boy, you’re quick …

Given your response, I will look into using:

.hide-scroll::-webkit-scrollbar {
	display:            none;
}

to temporarily hiding the scrollbar just before :hover which displays the drop-down.

Don’t have a clue yet if that’s possible … but it’s worth a shot