CSS Clash breaks JavaScript?

Hello Sitepoint friends. I have a site we are building that has the problem where adding two CSS files to the head breaks my JavaScript functionality. If I eliminate one, I get the expected result for what it handles. If I eliminate the other, I get the expected result for what it handles. One is necessary for JavaScript to function. The other handles practically all of the styling for the page. I already tried to combine them into one CSS file. However, that is doing the same as both of them in the head. I would like to know how to scan for conflicts in CSS files. If anybody can suggest an online tool or something for this, that would be great. But for now, I think I need more experienced eyes to see what is happening. Could someone take a look and suggest something? Thanks

code.zip (148.5 KB)