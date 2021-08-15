CSS Bug in Chromium, piece of graphics gets mirrored and stuck

#1

I was editing a webpage template, found out it displays an ugly bug when the pages is visited in mobile devices with chromium based browsers, what happens is that after the page has loaded fully tap on the menu and as you scroll slowly down and up like a couple of cm a piece of the top graphics is mirrored and gets stuck at the bottom of the screen becoming part of the background https://i.postimg.cc/Hs2MCrgs/IMG-20210815-145826-405.jpg , I put a lot of effert and research in finding a solution, appreciate any help thx!!
page template beta1.nfshost.com

VIDEO OF BUG: streamable. com/7psr62 (sorry for space, system lets me write only 2 links)

#2

I tested in Chrome on an iphone SE and don’t see the bug. Safari seems ok also.

Unfortunately I don’t have any android devices to test so can’t be much help Im afraid.

The only thing I suggest is that perhaps you hide the overflow on header__bg or increase its height when the menu is open as you cut off the content when the menu is open.

It may have nothing to do with the problem but that’s where I would start looking :wink:

Sorry I can’t offer anything better.

#3

hi paul thank, look at the video of the bug https://streamable.com/7psr62