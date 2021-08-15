CSS Bug in Chromium, piece of graphics gets mirrored and stuck

dillay: dillay: bug when the pages is visited in mobile devices with chromium based browsers ,

I tested in Chrome on an iphone SE and don’t see the bug. Safari seems ok also.

Unfortunately I don’t have any android devices to test so can’t be much help Im afraid.

The only thing I suggest is that perhaps you hide the overflow on header__bg or increase its height when the menu is open as you cut off the content when the menu is open.

It may have nothing to do with the problem but that’s where I would start looking

Sorry I can’t offer anything better.