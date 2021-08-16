CSS Bug in Chromium, piece of graphics gets mirrored and stuck

dillay: dillay: hi paul thank, look at the video of the bug

Thanks for the video. I’ve tried replicating that on my iphone but can’t seem to reproduce the bug so most likely is a platform specific issue. Maybe someone else in the forums with an android can test for the same bug?

What I suggest with problems like this is to cut down the code rule by rule until the problem stops or re-appears etc.

The first thing I would try is as mentioned in the previous thread and hide the overflow on the header and/or increasing the height when the menu is open.

I also note that you are using html,body{height:100%} but not really using it in your page so I would remove that as a test also. Sometimes on mobile a fixed height on the body means the page can never scroll properly and you maybe running into an issue there.

Another possible area for concern is the overflow-x:hidden on html and body. Generally this is a band aid to fix a problem that wasn’t coded properly. There should be no real reason to hide the overflow on html or body and can indeed affect how the browser works. Elements only overflow if you haven’t controlled them properly in the page. The overflow should be caught on the element it refers to and not on the html or body. I would remove the overflow-x on the body just for testing purposes.

Next I would look at the clip-path rule and comment that out for testing as some browsers still struggle with clip-path.

If none of those has an effect then the next step would be to copy the site to a new page and then really cut down the code so that all you have is the header section and nothing else interfering. Then you can go through the properties one by way and changing/deleting until a trigger can be found.

In the end it may just be a bug with this browser version as I guess you are not using actual Chrome but samsung Internet perhaps? If so try a standard Chrome version.

Have you downloaded any other browsers to test on just to see if the issue is constant?

Sorry but I’m just throwing out ideas. Usually if I can see the problem happening on my device then I have a good chance of fixing it