CSS Bug in Chromium, piece of graphics gets mirrored and stuck

I was editing a webpage template, found out it displays an ugly bug when the pages is visited in mobile devices with chromium based browsers, what happens is that after the page has loaded fully tap on the menu and as you scroll slowly down and up like a couple of cm a piece of the top graphics is mirrored and gets stuck at the bottom of the screen becoming part of the background https://i.postimg.cc/Hs2MCrgs/IMG-20210815-145826-405.jpg , I put a lot of effert and research in finding a solution, appreciate any help thx!!

page template beta1.nfshost.com